Apple iPhone 14 leaked: Check out THIS feature

New Delhi: The battery is one of the major upgrades made by Apple in its iPhone 13 series devices. All four models of the iPhone 13 series, namely the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have longer battery lives than their 2020 counterparts. Furthermore, Apple lowered the size of the notch in the iPhone 13 series.

According to previous reports, Apple would forego the notch entirely in its iPhone 14 series handsets in favour of a punch-hole display. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, also predicted that the iPhone 14 would feature a punch-hole display as well as a biometric authentication mechanism that combines Touch ID and Face ID. A new analysis, however, says otherwise. Also Read: Facebook, Instagram apologize for second outage in a week

Tipster Panda claims that Apple would not remove the iconic notch from its 2022 iPhone models, i.e. the iPhone 14 series. Instead, the iPhone maker will shrink the notch by shrinking the footprint of the Face ID sensors and front camera. Interestingly, Kuo previously said that Apple's Pro lineup for next year will include a hole-punch display, although non-Pro models, such as the iPhone 14, will retain a notch.

On the day the iPhone 13 series was released, tipster Jon Prosser followed up his assertion by revealing design renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The pictures given by the tipster revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a hole-punch display with the selfie camera in the top centre of the panel.Also Read: Facebook update! Social media giant brings new Page design for Indian users

Tipster Panda, in a now-deleted Weibo post, also claimed that Touch ID will not be making a comeback in the iPhone 14 series next year, contrary to many reports that suggested that the iPhone 14 will include a combination of Face ID and Touch ID, enhancing overall security and giving users the option of unlocking their iPhones via multiple means, particularly when wearing face masks. According to the source, Apple will continue to adopt Face ID as its primary and sole means of biometric verification on iPhone 14 series handsets.

In other words, those who hesitated to acquire the Apple iPhone 13 in favour of waiting for the release of the "tech marvel" iPhone 14 should reconsider their decision.

After all, is said and done, the iPhone 14 series is still a long way off from introduction, so nothing is set in stone just yet. For all we know, Apple could surprise us with features and functionalities we haven't even heard about at the iPhone 14 announcement event.

