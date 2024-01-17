Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops, Top 5 Picks

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently underway. Several companies are offering lucrative discounts and bank offers on a wide range of products. The sale commenced on January 13 for all Amazon customers and will continue until January 18.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is your one-stop destination for quality, innovation, and savings. The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has exclusive deals on powerful gaming laptops, perfect for every budget. Don't miss out on these special offers which upgrade your gaming setup today and enjoy top-notch performance at unbeatable prices!

Let's unwrap the best deals on gaming laptops in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Laptop

The laptop features a 14.00-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, delivering vibrant visuals. Powered by a Ryzen 9 processor and equipped with 32GB of RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. Running on Windows 11, the laptop offers a user-friendly interface. With a spacious 1TB SSD, it provides ample storage, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics enhance the visual experience. Despite its powerful features, it maintains portability, weighing just 1.72 kg. This laptop is available on Amazon at approximately Rs 1,39,990 after a discount. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Pre-Order Benefits Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch)

HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

This high-performance laptop features a spacious 16.10-inch display with a sharp resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, providing a vibrant visual experience. Powered by a robust Core i7 processor and equipped with 32GB of RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking. The device runs on Windows 11, offering a user-friendly interface. With a capacious 1TB SSD, ample storage is guaranteed. The inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card delivers amazing visuals. Despite its powerful features, the laptop remains relatively lightweight at 2.32 kg, enhancing portability. This laptop is available on Amazon at a discounted price of approximately Rs 1,08,990.

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2022) Laptop

This gadget packs a 17.30-inch display with a crisp resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, offering a visually immersive experience. Powered by a Ryzen processor and supported by 32GB of RAM, it ensures efficient multitasking. Running on Windows 11, the device provides a modern and user-friendly interface. With a capacious 1TB SSD, ample storage is guaranteed. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card enhances visual performance. Despite its powerful features, the laptop maintains a manageable weight of 2.80 kg for on-the-go convenience. This laptop is available on Amazon at a discounted price of approximately Rs 79,990. (Also Read: Surprised! iPhone 15 Can Be Charged 9 Times With This Smartphone)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) Laptop

The laptop comes with a 16.00-inch display with a high resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. Running on Windows 11, it offers a user-friendly interface. Despite its powerful performance, the laptop maintains a manageable weight of 2.49 kg, ensuring portability without compromising on functionality. Whether for work or entertainment, the combination of a large display, impressive resolution, and a streamlined operating system makes it a versatile computing device. This laptop is available on Amazon at a discounted price of approximately Rs 1,04,990.

Dell G15 5520 Laptop

The gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display. A 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor runs the laptop, paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GDDR6 graphics card. This laptop is available on Amazon at a discounted price of approximately Rs 71,490.