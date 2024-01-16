Surprised! iPhone 15 Can Be Charged 9 Times With This Smartphone

New Delhi: Oukitel, a prominent leader in the rugged smartphone market, has expanded its tech portfolio with the introduction of its latest addition, the Oukitel WP33 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a sturdy build and formidable specifications, featuring a 22,000mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera, and substantial 24GB RAM (8GB + 12GB).

To the users' surprise, Oukitel has claimed that the WP33 Pro can charge the iPhone 15 a remarkable 9 times. Additionally, this mobile supports 33W fast charging technology and can function as a power bank, outputting up to 18W.

However, the standout feature of the Oukitel WP33 Pro is undoubtedly its colossal battery. Supporting a 22,000mAh capacity, the company claims that the phone can deliver an astounding standby time of 2600 hours, equivalent to approximately 108 days. With a full charge, users can engage in continuous multitasking for up to 7 days. (Also Read: iQoo Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Tipped Price)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Oukitel WP33 rugged smartphone

Oukitel WP33 Pro Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the WP33 Pro features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor on the rear panel along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, utilizing the Sony IMX616 sensor, excels in capturing impressive shots even in low-light conditions. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed For Sale Ahead Of Official Launch on January 17, Withdrawn By Retailer)

Oukitel WP33 Pro Processor

The Oukitel WP33 rugged smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus octa-core processor. It houses 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, complemented by an additional 12GB of virtual RAM.

Oukitel WP33 Pro Display

The Oukitel WP33 Pro smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. Utilizing an IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, the screen offers 450nits brightness and 400ppi. It is 27.2mm thick and weighs 577.5g.

Oukitel WP33 Pro Other Features

Beyond its powerful specifications, the Oukitel WP33 Pro delivers a sound experience reaching up to 136dB, surpassing the noise level of a jet plane. The maximum volume of the smartphone’s speaker is 136dB, and the power is 5W. The handset also supports OTG (On-The-Go) functionality.