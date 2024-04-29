Nothing Phone (2a) Gets New Colour Variant Exclusively In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Nothing has finally rolled out a new Nothing Phone (2a) edition in the Indian market. The Carl Pei-led consumer tech startup launches a new blue colour variant exclusively available in India. However, there is no difference in terms of specifications and features.

The new colour variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) edition is available for purchase on Flipkart. Notably, interested consumers can buy the new colour variant from May 2 at noon IST with a special price tag of Rs. 19,999.

Nothing Phone (2a) Price:

The Nothing Phone (2a) comes with three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB RAM, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM. For the 8GB + 128GB RAM base model, the price of the smartphone stands at Rs 23,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs at Rs 25,999, while the 12GB + 256GB RAM carries a price tag of Rs 27,999. After the first sale, the new colour variant is likely to have the same price as the other colour options (Black and White) in India. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A25 Smartphone Receives Price Cut In India; Check New Price, Specs)

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS + EIS for stabilized shots.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32 MP shooter at the front. On the software front, it runs Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to endure various environmental conditions.