Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 15 To Receive Massive Price Cut; Check New Price, Specs

New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 15 is considered the premium smartphone as the device is equipped with amazing features and received major upgrades compared to the iPhone 14. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 15, then this is the perfect time to get your hands on the newest iPhone 15 model.

Get ready for big savings during the upcoming Flipkart Mega Saving Days sale, slated to begin on May 2. The sale promises great deals for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, with discounts. The platform is offering massive discounts on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14 Plus models.

Grab iPhone 15 At Rs 58,999

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the premium smartphone iPhone 15 will cost you Rs 58,999. However, the original price of the smartphone is currently listed at Rs 79,900. It will be listed on the platform at a discounted price of Rs 70,999.

Moreover, consumers are also getting a flat discount of Rs 8,901. The discount doesn't end there. Consumers can enjoy an additional Rs 4,000 off with SBI and ICICI bank cards, which will effectively drop the price to Rs 66,999. Notably, this is not the lowest price yet.

Earlier, the e-commerce giant was selling the iPhone 15 at Rs 65,999 without any terms or conditions. But wait, there's more! Flipkart is also promising to offer an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000.

After applying all the discounts and offers, the effective price of the premium smartphone will be further reduced to Rs 58,999.

According to the teaser page of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, other iPhone models like the iPhone 14 Plus will effectively be available for Rs 62,499. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus will effectively cost Rs 69,999.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The premium smartphone comes in five color options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability.

The premium handset is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats.

Notably, it introduces a Type-C port, replacing the Lightning port, and supports MagSafe charging for added convenience. The smartphone also boasts an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.