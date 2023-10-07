Amazon Launches Prime Shopping Edition: Check What It Is And Its Benefits

New Delhi: In a move to gear up for India's holiday shopping season, Amazon has unveiled a specialized version of its Prime membership program called Prime Shopping Edition. This membership offers special purchasing benefits like free shipping and same-day deliveries and is priced at 399 for a one-year subscription.

Users of Android cellphones and visitors to the Amazon website are the only ones who can access it. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Moto G32's Price SLASHED; Now Get It Under Rs 10,000)

It is noteworthy that Amazon has now launched its Prime Shopping Edition just a few days after Flipkart launched its Flipkart VIP membership program, which costs $499 for an annual subscription and offers specific benefits related to delivery and returns in certain areas. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live For These Members: Check Top Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 20,000)

The basic Prime membership comes with a plethora of extra benefits and is initially priced at $1,499 per year, though it is usually offered at a discounted fee of $999. Access to the OTT service Prime Video, the music streaming service Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming are among these.

In contrast, Flipkart VIP does not offer entertainment services but does give members who use Cleartrip—a travel company owned by Walmart's subsidiary—access to special deals and benefits, according to ET.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now available to Prime subscribers. Everyone's start date has been set for October 8. The closing date has not yet been disclosed, though.

The huge online retailer has already made discounts and early bargains available on its site. SBI cardholders are eligible for an immediate discount of 10 percent off their purchases.

It's interesting to note that the sale will provide savings of up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other goods.