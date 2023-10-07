Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live For These Members: Check Top Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

New Delhi: The eagerly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale is back on Amazon. It has now gone live for Prime subscribers and is scheduled to start on October 8 for others. The industry leader in e-commerce is providing enticing discounts and significant savings on a range of products, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and other electronic devices.

Let's have a look at a smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a good processor and a fantastic camera. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Grab MacBook Air 2 For Just Rs 69,900 - Check How)

iQOO Z7s 5G

Currently, the iQOO Z7s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) model costs Rs 17,999. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with Prime Savings on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, potential purchasers can offer their old smartphones to lower the price by up to 16,900 rupees.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) model is available for purchase for Rs 18,499. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with Prime Savings on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, potential purchasers can offer their old smartphones to lower the price by up to 16,900 rupees.

Realme Narzo 60

The current cost of the Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is Rs 18,499. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with Prime Savings on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, potential purchasers can offer their old smartphones to lower the price by up to 16,900 rupees.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The cost of the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is Rs 19,999. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 with Prime Savings on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, interested purchasers can offer their old smartphones to lower the price up to Rs 18,600.

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs 19,999, the TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, interested purchasers can offer their old smartphones to lower the price up to Rs 18,600.