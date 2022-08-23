New Delhi: Even as Apple prepares to launch its next-generation smartphone lineup, there is good news for those who have been waiting to own an iPhone.

Apple's premium smartphone, which debuted in 2007, has legions of fans worldwide. Apple devices have consistently gained followers due to their user-friendly interface, efficient applications, and, most importantly, enhanced privacy features.

If you've been considering purchasing an iPhone, now might be the time. Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, is offering massive discounts on the iPhone 13. The model's 128GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900 and is currently available with an 11% discount, bringing the price down to Rs 70,900. Surprisingly, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,750, lowering the price to Rs 58,150.

In the meantime, there is an 18% discount on the 64GB iPhone 12 model. With the discount, the smartphone costs Rs 53,999 instead of Rs 65,900. The price is further reduced to Rs 41,249 by the e-exchange tailer's discount of Rs 12,750.

Every year, prices for the current line of smartphones decrease in the months leading up to the release of Apple's newest products. It has been determined that the Apple iPhone 13, which debuted on September 14, 2021, is the best-selling smartphone worldwide. iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 came next. Apple's most recent lineup of smartphones made sure the tech giant remained competitive despite the pandemic.

Although Apple has not yet made an official announcement regarding the launch date for its high-end iPhone 14 series, rumours are rampant that the tech giant will unveil a number of devices on September 7.