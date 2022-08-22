iPhone 14 mini may get launched in September, reports say

New Delhi: The release of the iPhone 14 is rapidly approaching. According to reports, Apple will release four new iPhone 14 models this year. According to a new report, Apple will release the iPhone 14 mini, the successor to the iPhone 13 mini. That's surprising given that previous reports suggested the company would drop the mini model this year in favour of a Max model dubbed the iPhone 14 Max.

According to popular tipper Evan Blass, Apple will release four new iPhones this year, including the iPhone 14 mini. In collaboration with 91Mobiles, Blass revealed new information. He stated unequivocally that the four new iPhone models are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This contradicts all previous rumours that the iPhone 14 mini would not be released this year.

According to previous reports, the mini model was affecting sales of the iPhone SE series, so Apple decided to discontinue it this year. The new report tells an entirely different story. This also means that the much-touted "iPhone 14 Max" will not be released this year and will remain a rumour.

The source also revealed new information about the iPhone 14 series' launch and release date. Reiterating previous reports, Blass stated that the iPhone 14 series will be released on September 7, almost a week before Apple usually releases new iPhones. He also mentioned that the new iPhones will be available for purchase for the first time on September 16. We believe the global release date will be the same, including India.

According to Apple's track record and internet leaks, all new iPhones released this year will ship with the latest A16 Bionic chip and iOS 16 out of the box. The new iPhones are also expected to have improved cameras and batteries.

Notably, Apple has not yet confirmed any information about the iPhone 14 series. However, we expect the company to announce the launch date within the next week or so.