Amazon Prime Day sale: Check complete list of offers on smartphones, laptops, smart devices and more

New Delhi: Amazon is all set to kick off its most awaited sale of the year for Prime members, the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will go live from July 26. Four days prior to the sale, the US-based ecommerce giant has revealed the products that will be offered with impressive discounts during the sale period. These products include smartphones, laptops, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon-branded smart speakers, home appliances, furniture and much more. Customers can also get additional discounts using certain bank cards and other promotional offers.

Here’s the list of offers revealed by Amazon for the Amazon Prime Day sale:

Massive discount on smartphones

While Amazon is yet to reveal the complete list of smartphones with respective discounts, the company has announced that it’ll be offering a Rs 10,000 discount on premium smartphones.

During the two-day sale, smartphones such as iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Note 20, Mi 11X 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 may get discounts worth up to Rs 10,000.

Customers can also avail great discounts on OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10s, and Samsung Galaxy M31 2021 Edition, among other smartphones during the two-day sale.

Great deals on laptops

Amazon Prime customers planning to upgrade their laptops can wait for the Prime Day sale, as the company is going to offer up to Rs 35000 on laptops. However, Amazon hasn’t revealed any deals as of now.

Amazon Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube on sale

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will be selling for the first time on sale, the company has revealed. At present, Amazon Echo Show 10 is retailing at Rs 24,999 while Fire TV Cube is available at Rs 12,999.

Up to 50% discount on Echo Smart Speakers

Amazon will be offering up to 50% discount on Echo Smart speakers and smart displays. Customers will also get impressive discounts on Fire Stick and other Amazon-branded products.