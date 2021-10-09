Amazon Prime Rs 129 monthly subscription returns back: Here’s how to avail it

New Delhi: Amazon has reinstated its one-month Prime membership. The Amazon Prime monthly subscription was discontinued earlier this year when the Reserve Bank of India issued new guidelines requiring the adoption of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for recurring online payments. Until now, Amazon only offered three-month and annual Prime memberships. The Amazon Prime monthly subscription is Rs 129. It does, however, come with a few restrictions and cannot be purchased entirely through electronic means.

The e-commerce behemoth has now announced three subscription choices for Prime membership: an annual plan for Rs 999, a three-month plan for Rs 329, and a monthly plan for Rs 129. While all electronic payment methods are accepted for the yearly and three-month plans, credit cards and chosen debit cards are the sole options for the Rs 129 plan.

The Rs 129 monthly Prime subscription can be bought through banks that have followed RBI's e-mandate requirements, according to Amazon's terms and conditions page. Banks that have not followed the RBI's standards may be unable to process any automated payment requests. Amazon has suspended new member sign-ups for the Amazon Prime free trial until further notice owing to these limitations.

Banks are asked to deploy one time AFA for recurring payments up to Rs 5,000 under the new RBI guidelines. New guidelines which came into place on October 1 were first introduced in 2019.