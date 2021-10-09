Airtel Offer: Get Rs 6000 cashback if you buy a phone

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has launched a new deal for customers looking to purchase a new smartphone. Bharti Airtel's new offer is dubbed the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone programme,' and it offers members a cashback of Rs 6,000 if they buy a new smartphone as part of it.

It's quite simple to take advantage of this promotion. Customers must recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above for 36 months to qualify for the Rs 6,000 payback offer, according to Bharti Airtel. The payback will be delivered in two portions to the consumer. After 18 months, customers would receive the first instalment of Rs 2,000. After 36 months, the remaining sum of Rs 4,000 will be given to them in the form of payback. Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 11 128GB gets massive discount

For example, if a consumer purchases a product for Rs 6,000, they will receive a Rs 6,000 cashback after 36 months. “The customer will get back their entire investment in the device while being able to stay digitally connected,” the company added.

Customers who choose this programme will receive a one-time free screen replacement from Servify in the event of damage, in addition to the cashback. This provides a cost-benefit of up to Rs 4,800. The screen replacement enrolment can be done on the Airtel Thanks App within 90 days if a subscriber is on an eligible recharge pack, according to Airtel. Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Now invest Rs 233 per month to get Rs 17 lakh. Details here

Prepaid customers of Airtel will also receive a variety of exclusive Airtel Thanks incentives, including a free Wynk Music subscription and a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

