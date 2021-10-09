Buying smartphone for elderly parents? Here’s how to make it user friendly

New Delhi: Smartphones are often difficult to use for the elderly due to a lack of technical knowledge. In this situation, your small assistance can make their lives easier and more enjoyable. Here are a few modifications you may make to ensure a secure smartphone experience for your grandparents or even your elderly parents. Keep in mind that everyone's tastes are different, so opt for more targeted tinkering.

Do not flood the home screen with apps: Keep the home screen as clean as possible by avoiding overcrowding it with apps. Many applications are disliked by the elderly (in most situations). It's preferable to have fewer icons. Everything they don't utilise on a regular basis should be uninstalled. It's also critical that you personalise their Android or iPhone to make it more useful to them. Tap and hold an icon, then drag it away to the uninstall or remove text, which is usually near the top of the screen, to remove undesirable applications from an Android phone. On an iPhone, tap and hold the home screen until the icons jiggle, then move them around or tap the X to remove them. Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 11 128GB gets massive discount

Screen lock security: While it may be tempting not to enable lock screen security, it is a necessary setting. New smartphones come with a variety of security features, like fingerprint scanners, pin codes, and more, so make sure to set up a system that is user-friendly for the elderly. On an Android phone, go to settings, security, and screen lock to enable the screen lock. On an iPhone, go to settings, then Touch ID & Passcode or Face ID & Passcode to enable it.

Shortcuts: Shortcuts to regularly used programmes can also be added. Positioning shortcuts on the home screen to make it easier for them to text or call their closest connections with just a swipe is one of the most useful things you can do. Also Read:Apple iPhone 14 leaked: Check out THIS feature

By touching and holding the home screen and selecting widgets on an Android smartphone, you can create a shortcut on the home screen. After you've made your choice, go to contacts, pick a direct dial, and then the contact you want in the shortcut. You may put the shortcut wherever you like on the home screen, and they'll be able to call that individual with a single tap. You can add direct message shortcuts to the home screen using a similar procedure.



