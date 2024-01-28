trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714813
ZOMATO

Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets To All Delivery Partners Across India

Zomato claims that over 250,000 wearables have been distributed to all delivery partners, including reflective jackets. Additionally, maternity insurance for female partners has been introduced.

 

Jan 28, 2024
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The food delivery giant Zomato has announced that it will distribute helmets with Bluetooth to its 300,000+ delivery partners across India. This move has been taken to improve the safety of its delivery partners. The helmets, which are loaded with an AI-powered hybrid system, pack advanced functionalities like chin-strap lock status monitoring, helmet wear detection, and preset conditional constraints for non-compliance.

The food delivery app also hosted the "Zomato Bravery Awards" to acknowledge the efforts of five select delivery partners. In addition to this, the company promised to provide the riders with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh along with training in first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for its delivery partners. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs)

The CEO of the food delivery app Zomato, Rakesh Ranjan, says, "We're proud of the fact that in the last few months, 10,000 delivery partners have received professional first-responder training to help with any emergency they might come across – including first aid and CPR."

Adding further, the company asserted that, "Contributing to the well-being of both the delivery professionals and the communities they serve, through this initiative, Zomato aims to create awareness among all delivery partners with respect to vital skills to prevent serious injury or loss of life during medical emergency situations." (Also Read: Flipkart Presents Rs 13,000 Discount On iPhones; Check Details Here)

Furthermore, the company claims to have disbursed more than 250,000 wearable assets to delivery partners at the "India's Emergency Heroes" program in New Delhi in the fiscal year 2023. These assets included jackets fitted with reflector strips to enhance visibility during nighttime operations. For female delivery partners, Zomato also launched an extensive maternity insurance scheme tailored to encompass pregnancy-related costs, including childbirth expenses. 

