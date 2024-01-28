Apple Allows Sideloading Apps On iPhone In Some Countries, Excluding India

New Delhi: The tech giant Apple is making updates to the iPhone and iPad software with the upcoming iOS 17.4, along with several changes to the App Store, including sideloading apps on the iPhone. Apple is implementing these changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulatory policy. Notably, these changes will not be rolled out for users in India.

Sideloading on the iPhone refers to the installation of a device without using the official app store. Apple calls sideloading an 'alternate marketplace.' This change will arrive with the iOS 17.4 update in March, but only in the 27 nations of the European Union.

Apple is compelled to implement these changes to align with regulatory policies. The company globally introduced Type-C charging ports in iPhones, complying with an EU ruling. The Cupertino giant has the option to extend the rollout of these iOS and App Store changes to worldwide markets. Nevertheless, Apple is intentionally opting not to do so. The company has also made it very clear that it hasn’t rolled out these policies by choice. (Also Read: Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets To All Delivery Partners Across India)

Apple executive Phil Schiller says that the company is trying to bring about these changes while trying to protect EU users from the 'unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings.'

Adding further, Phil Schiller says, “Apple is not offering these changes outside of the EU because this is not the safest system for our users. We’ve been very clear about new threats the DMA introduces — including increased risks for malware, fraud, and scams, illicit and objectionable content, and reduced ability for Apple to respond to and remove malicious apps. The changes required by the DMA also involve new technologies and processes that are untested and may require further development. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs)