Amazon Prime Video subscription cost: Now pay Rs 599 for Mobile Edition; Check benefits

Amazon Prime Video subscription cost: Amazon has launched a mobile edition of its Prime Video for less than half of the cost of its general prime video subscription. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition comes with some fewer features but is sufficient for users to enjoy Prime Videos. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition costs Rs 599 compared to Rs 1499 for a yearly subscription or Rs 179 a month. It may be seen as Amazon's well-calibrated move to target smartphone users who form a major chunk of OTT consumers. Amazon aims to expand its reach with the Prime Video mobile edition.

"Prime Video mobile edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country," Amazon said in a statement.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India, said that premium video services have viewers from 99 per cent of the country's pin codes and the service has become the preferred destination for premium content. However, users can avail of the service only one device at a time. If you will try to sign in to two devices, the previous one will get logged out.

The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users compared to HD/4K Ultra HD offered under normal Prime subscription. It gives the users a chance to explore and watch Prime Videos from Indian and international contributors including movies, Amazon Originals, and live cricket among other things.

"India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. With this launch, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports," said Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video.

On the other hand, the normal Prime subscription allows you to use the service on multiple devices without any upper cap. The Prime subscription can be watched on TV or laptop or mobile but the Mobile Edition prime video is only meant for smartphones.

(With agency inputs)