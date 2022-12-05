Amazon quiz today, December 05: Here're the answers to win Rs 500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: More worries for government as two more HOSPITALS fall prey to CYBERATTACK after AIIMS: Deets inside)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. (Also Read: 3 smartphones from top brands to launch in December- in PICS)

Here are today's, December 05, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Eusebio was the top goalscorer at the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He represented which country?

Answer: Portugal

2. Which country recently ordered 80 Rafale fighter jets from France, the largest order ever for the warplane?

Answer: UAE

3. Beyond EPICA project started with the aim of drilling for and recovering what from up to 1.5 Million years ago in Antarctica?

Answer: Ice

4. Who among these is one of the co-founders of this app?

Answer: Kevin Systrom

5. Kano Jigoro Shihan was the founder of which Japanese martial art, which was the first martial art to become an official sport here?

Answer: Judo

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.