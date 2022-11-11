Amazon quiz today, November 11: Here're the answers to win Rs 500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: 'I just killed it...': Elon Musk abruptly kills Twitter gray 'Official' badge within hour)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. (Also Read: WhatsApp user's ATTENTION! Check your CREDIT score free on WhatsApp; details inside)

Here are today's, November 11, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Which institution has launched “Saa₹thi” - a mobile app on investor education?

Answer: SEBI

2. In January 2021, which Asian country launched its first-ever National Security Policy?

Answer: Pakistan

3. In which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Saryu Canal National Project?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

4. Name this animal which exhibits a rare characteristic among mammals?

Answer: Echidna

5. In the NBA each quarter of this game is of how many minutes?

Answer: 12 minutes

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.