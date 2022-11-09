WhatsApp user's ATTENTION! Check your CREDIT/ CIBIL score free on WhatsApp; details inside

New Delhi: A data analytics and decision organisation, Experian India, offers free credit scores on WhatsApp. This is the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service. Consumers may now simply and frequently check their Experian credit reports to keep track of their credit profile.

According to the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act of 2005, Experian India is the first credit bureau to receive a licence in India. The programme offers a quick, safe, and practical way to get access to one's Experian credit report whenever and wherever. (Also Read: WhatsApp viewed once feature gets a new update: Here's all you need to know)

Customers may take charge of their credit profile by checking their Experian credit report, keeping tabs on any inconsistencies, quickly spotting fraud, and rebuilding their credit score. With 487.5 million users, India has the highest population of WhatsApp users in the world. (Also Read: Good news for WhatsApp users! You can download PAN card, driver's license, marksheet & RC among others; here's HOW)

"This is a big milestone in Experian's aim to utilise data for good," says Neeraj Dhawan, country manager for Experian India. We seek to strengthen India's credit ecosystem and provide customers with simple access to credit information. This service, which is being provided by the first credit bureau in India, demonstrates our dedication to promoting financial inclusion in India.

Every consumer should have access to fair and reasonable credit, in our opinion at Experian. Indian consumers now have free access to their credit reports via WhatsApp, enabling them to make more informed credit decisions, develop sound money management skills, and reap the rewards of having a high credit score. This gives them the power to transform their lives and their financial health," he added.