Amitabh Bachchan's Baritone Voice on Amazon Alexa: Here’s how to add it

New Delhi: Amazon surprised consumers earlier this month by allowing them to change the voice of its virtual assistant Alexa. The voice of award-winning Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan may now be added to Alexa-enabled devices. Users can ask ‘Amit Ji' the time and other questions, similar to how ‘Alexa' wakes them up. However, there are certain restrictions to using this new service, and it is not free.

Amazon Echo speakers and the Amazon Android app now support the new voice option. Bachchan will be able to react in both English and Hindi on Amazon Echo devices; however, the Amazon Android app only has an English option. Also Read: Data of over 1.5 billion Facebook users leaked on dark web

It's also worth noting that the actor's voice won't be as useful as Alexa's because users won't be able to make shopping lists or set reminders. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the 'Amit Ji' voice option is currently available for Rs 99 instead of Rs 299 for a limited time. You may enable 'Amit Ji's' voice on your supported device in a few simple steps. Also Read: Skoda India names upcoming new sedan as Slavia

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your Android device.

Step 2: Press the microphone icon near the top of the Amazon Android app near the Amazon search bar.

Step 3: "Alexa!" says the speaker. I'd like you to introduce me to Amit Ji "and then wait. The app will lead you to the "Amitabh Bachchan - celebrity voice on Alexa" product page." Alternatively, you can talk to your Echo device, which will take you to the product page on your Amazon app if the device is linked.

Step 4: You'll find a description of the celebrity voice service on the product page; read it carefully before clicking the 'Buy Now' button and making payment.

Step 5: "Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word," speak to Alexa on your Echo device or Amazon Android app once you've made the purchase.

Step 6: Alexa will now be able to wake up when you say something that starts with "Amit Ji."" "Amit Jai, what can you do?" is a good question to ask to find out what all your alternatives are."

If you are dissatisfied with Amit Ji's voice's restricted functions, you can contact Amazon's customer service for a full refund within three days of purchase. Except for Echo Plus, this capability is not available on first-generation Echo devices. The service is also not supported by Alexa apps on iPhones and FireTV devices (yet).

