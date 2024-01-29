Android Makes eSIM Transfer Between Phones Easier, Users In India Might Experience Delay

New Delhi: In recent years, there has been a significant surge in smartphone ownership, leading to a corresponding increase in the adoption of eSIM technology. The process of transferring eSIMs between devices has traditionally been a challenging task. Recognizing this challenge, Google is taking a step forward with the entire eSIM idea.



At last year's Mobile World Congress event, Google acknowledged the issue and announced its plans to introduce an eSIM transfer tool for Android users. This tool aims to simplify the process of switching eSIMs between devices. Notably, Apple has already embraced eSIM technology exclusively in the iPhone 14 series sold in the United States.

Initial reports of the new eSIM transfer tool surfaced among Google Pixel 8 users who successfully transferred their eSIM from an older Pixel device to a newer one. Initially, there was speculation that this functionality might be limited to Pixel phones. However, recent developments suggest otherwise. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out New Google Photos Feature For Android Users; Check Here)

According to a recent report from Android Police, the new eSIM transfer tool was recently spotted by a user who attempted to use the Samsung SIM’s transfer tool. While Samsung had initially introduced its eSIM transfer tool in the One UI 5.1 update last year, it was initially limited to a select few Galaxy devices. The latest Android 14 update, however, revealed that the tool is now compatible not only with Galaxy phones but also with non-Galaxy phones. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Will Start Serving Ads From January 29; Know Why)

This development signals that users will soon have the capability to transfer their eSIMs between different phones. Currently, this functionality appears to be specific to the network provider Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile in the United States. It may take some time before this feature becomes compatible with network providers in other regions, such as India.