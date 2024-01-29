trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715096
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google Rolls Out New Google Photos Feature For Android Users; Check Here

Google Photos' new feature, photo stacks, that uses AI to groups similar shots together to keep your library organized and free of clutter.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Rolls Out New Google Photos Feature For Android Users; Check Here Image Credit: Pexels

New Delhi: The search giant Google is finally rolling out a new feature for its Google Photos that uses AI to groups similar shots together to keep your library organized and free of clutter. This new feature is termed as ‘Photo Stacks’. It was initially rolled out to iOS users but now Google is rolling it out to Android users as well.

Group Similar Photos With Photo Stacks

Apart from this, a new AI-powered feature helps to reduce the disarranged and tidy up your photo collection by automatically grouping them up in stacks and creating a mini album of sorts.Adding further, AI assists in identifying the optimal shot, positioning it at the stack's forefront. Nevertheless, users retain the choice to modify the image serving as the stack cover or deactivate the feature altogether. (Also Read: Want To Create Videos From Text? Google’s New AI Tech Can Help- Here's How)

Easily find your screenshots and documents

This feature will also identify and automatically categorise screenshots and documents in the gallery into more albums such as IDs, receipts and event information. Moreover, Google Photos now allows users to set reminders on those images to find them at a later date. All these updates are currently rolling out to Android and iOS users. 

If Photo Stacks is eligible for your account, the option to activate it will appear automatically upon opening the Google Photos app. If you prefer not to enable it by default or encounter any difficulty, you can access the toggle in the app settings. Simply tap the profile picture icon located at the top right of the screen to access the settings. (Also Read: Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets To All Delivery Partners Across India)

According to Google's blog, the new Photos features are currently rolling out to users via the Google Photos app on Android and iOS.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple