App with Russian link is stealing your Facebook data; uninstall it immediately to stay safe

New Delhi: From time and again, malicious apps alleged to be stealing user data have surfaced on Google Play Store, the one-stop platform from which most Android users install apps on their smartphones. In yet another incident, an app named Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools has now been alleged of stealing users’ Facebook data, according to media reports.

Upon installing the application, it asks users to log in via Facebook. Users are required to enter their Facebook username and password. However, instead of logging in, the app redirects users to Russian servers that reportedly have the potential to steal personal and financial information.

The app reportedly contains Trojan packaged as FaceStealer. The malware could scam users installing the application. The Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools app has now been removed from the Google Play Store.

However, there could be thousands of users who are still using the app. According to reports, the app was installed over 100,000 times by Google Play Store users. This means that many users might be still using the malicious app on their smartphones.

Users, who had previously installed the Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools app, are advised to remove the app from their smartphone immediately so that their personal and financial details can remain safe.

Moreover, if you had used the Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools apps in the past, you should consider changing your Facebook credentials to protect your data. Also, to remain safe in future, you should consider installing apps that are Google Play Protected. Also Read: Attention Noida, Greater Noida homebuyers! Anarock to facilitate sale of 5,400 flats of Amrapali in NCR

Also, you should always keep up your smartphone updated. System updates ensure that your smartphones stay safe from previously detected malware or malicious apps. Also Read: Airtel offers free Netflix subscriptions to customers with select plans: Check tariff, other benefits

