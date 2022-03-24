Airtel offers free Netflix subscriptions to customers with select plans: Check tariff, other benefits

New Delhi: Airtel is offering free Netflix subscriptions to its customers opting for select postpaid plans. The plans ensure that customers don’t have to buy a separate Netflix subscription, and save big with mobile phone recharges. Besides the entertainment part, customers also get calling, internet and SMS benefits with the postpaid plans.

Netflix said that its bundles with Airtel have been thoughtfully curated so that users and their families can discover and enjoy the most entertaining stories from around the world.

“From Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, Malayalam cinema’s first superhero Minnal Murali, blockbusters like Badhaai Do, ‘83 and Sooryavanshi to Squid Game, Money Heist and The Adam Project and more. Because Netflix is for All,” the streaming giant added.

Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan with free Netflix Subscription

Airtel’s Rs 1199 postpaid plan offers a free Netflix Basic subscription. The postpaid plan was earlier priced at Rs 999. It offers up to 150 GB of data with a data rollover facility, unlimited local and STD calling, and 100 SMS per day.

Customers also get free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscription, and Airtel Xtreme with the postpaid plan. Airtel also offers handset protection with the Rs 999 package.

Airtel Rs 1599 Postpaid Plan with free Netflix Subscription

Airtel’s Rs 1599 postpaid plan offers a free Netflix Standard subscription. Besides Netflix subscription, customers also get a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xtreme with the plan.

Moreover, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, data rollover of up to 500GB, and free add-on connection with unlimited calls with the subscription. Customers also get free handset protection with the Rs 1599 plan. Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2022 selling at discounted price of Rs 28,900; check offer

Interested customers can visit the official Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app to select the postpaid plans offering free Netflix subscriptions. Both old and new Airtel customers can opt for the new plans. Also Read: Bank Customers, Alert! RBI cautions individuals against calls, emails, OTP scams; check how to stay safe

