New Delhi: A dangerous app is attacking Apple iPhone models, in what could be a new spyware attack on users. According to Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG), the new spyware called 'Hermit' can leak the data of Apple iPhone users. TAG, which monitors and analyses government-sponsored hacking and attacks, pointed out in a research report that the spyware can compromise all iOS devices.

According to media reports, the spyware, which is created by Italian software company RCS, can control iPhone features like recording audio, recording audio, making unauthorised calls automatically and making unauthorised calls automatically, among others. (ALSO READ: WhatsApp BIG update! Users will soon be able to hide online status from everyone)

Reports also suggest that the spyware can even read data from your iPhones. It could leak your emails, contacts, messages, and more. And even worse, it could access your camera and take photos from it. (ALSO READ: WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages)

The attackers deploying the spyware first disable the data connectivity of users in most scenarios, as per Google’s report. The tech giant’s report also noted that the spyware is installed in users’ phones masqueraded as a genuine app to bypass the rules of the Apple ecosystem,

According to a report by The Sun, Hermit is installed on mobile devices via the outside of the App Store ecosystem. It is installed in smartphones via files received via other sources such as Bluetooth or WiFi.

Meanwhile, Apple has cancelled the certificates related to the spyware, in an attempt to make sure that users of its popular iPhones stay safe. The move will ensure that the spyware doesn't bypass its rules to enter the phones.