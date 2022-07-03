New Delhi: WhatsApp has the capability of deleting messages after they have been sent. However, this feature is only available for messages that are an hour or so old. This is an increase from the initial 8-minute limit that WhatsApp granted users to delete their communications. However, the company is now expanding the limit to allow customers to erase messages older than two days.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has extended the time restriction for deleting messages to up to 2 days and 12 hours for some users on the app's current beta version 2.22.15.8. This is far higher than the present time limit of one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds that users have to erase messages for everyone. Because WhatsApp rival Telegram allows users to delete communications after 48 hours, the Meta-owned instant messaging software is attempting to obtain a 12-hour advantage over Telegram. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 3 July: Check website, steps to redeem

According to the report, there is no indication in the beta version informing users of the extended deletion time restriction. You simply need to test it by sending a message to a group and then attempting to delete it after a few days. Read More: WhatsApp BIG update! Users will soon be able to hide online status from everyone

WhatsApp is introducing a new delete message function that will allow group leaders to remove communications for anyone in the group for the benefit of other members. WhatsApp just reported that in May, it banned over 19 lakh problematic accounts in India in accordance with the new IT Rules 2021. In April, the platform banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India.