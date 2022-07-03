NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP FEATURES

WhatsApp Users Alert! WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages; Here's how it will help

According to the report, there is no indication in the beta version informing users of the extended deletion time restriction. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
  • WhatsApp is now expanding the limit to allow customers to erase messages older than two days.
  • WhatsApp has extended the time restriction for deleting messages to up to 2 days and 12 hours for some users.
  • There is no indication in the beta version informing users of the extended deletion time restriction.

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Users Alert! WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages; Here's how it will help

New Delhi: WhatsApp has the capability of deleting messages after they have been sent. However, this feature is only available for messages that are an hour or so old. This is an increase from the initial 8-minute limit that WhatsApp granted users to delete their communications. However, the company is now expanding the limit to allow customers to erase messages older than two days.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has extended the time restriction for deleting messages to up to 2 days and 12 hours for some users on the app's current beta version 2.22.15.8. This is far higher than the present time limit of one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds that users have to erase messages for everyone. Because WhatsApp rival Telegram allows users to delete communications after 48 hours, the Meta-owned instant messaging software is attempting to obtain a 12-hour advantage over Telegram. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 3 July: Check website, steps to redeem

According to the report, there is no indication in the beta version informing users of the extended deletion time restriction. You simply need to test it by sending a message to a group and then attempting to delete it after a few days. Read More: WhatsApp BIG update! Users will soon be able to hide online status from everyone

WhatsApp is introducing a new delete message function that will allow group leaders to remove communications for anyone in the group for the benefit of other members. WhatsApp just reported that in May, it banned over 19 lakh problematic accounts in India in accordance with the new IT Rules 2021. In April, the platform banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India.

whatsapp featuresWhatsappWhatsApp messagesWhatsApp chats

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?