Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 40 Tamil Nadu students in a tweet; here’s why

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook is in awe of Tamil Nadu students who took some stunning photographs from the iPhone 13 Mini, the most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 13 series launched last year.

In his tweet, Cook said that the photos taken by the students are now being showcased at the Egmore Museum, Chennai, until 17 April 2022. The photos were taken by 40 students from across Tamil Nadu.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

Along with the tweet, Cook shared two of the photographs from the collection being displayed at the museum. He used the tag “#ShotoniPhone” with his tweet. Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel (wide) and 12-megapixel (ultrawide) lens. Users can also shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps using the Apple iPhone 13 Mini.

“Visit the exhibition and experience Tamil Nadu through the lenses of our student artists. Join us for weekend guided tours of the exhibition to find out more about the workshops leading up to the showcase! The exhibition is also up at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11 AM to 10 PM,” the organiser Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation said on its website. Also Read: Yatra IPO: Travel services provider files preliminary papers for initial offer with SEBI

“Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness,” the foundation added. Also Read: Earth Hour: Zomato, HSBC, IndiGo plan ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience, other initiatives

