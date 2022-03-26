हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 40 Tamil Nadu students in a tweet; here’s why

Cook said that the photos taken by the students are now being showcased at the Egmore Museum, Chennai, until 17 April 2022. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 40 Tamil Nadu students in a tweet; here’s why

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook is in awe of Tamil Nadu students who took some stunning photographs from the iPhone 13 Mini, the most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 13 series launched last year. 

In his tweet, Cook said that the photos taken by the students are now being showcased at the Egmore Museum, Chennai, until 17 April 2022. The photos were taken by 40 students from across Tamil Nadu. 

In his tweet, Cook said that 40 high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. “Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale,” he added. 

Along with the tweet, Cook shared two of the photographs from the collection being displayed at the museum. He used the tag “#ShotoniPhone” with his tweet. Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel (wide) and 12-megapixel (ultrawide) lens. Users can also shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps using the Apple iPhone 13 Mini. 

“Visit the exhibition and experience Tamil Nadu through the lenses of our student artists. Join us for weekend guided tours of the exhibition to find out more about the workshops leading up to the showcase! The exhibition is also up at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11 AM to 10 PM,” the organiser Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation said on its website. Also Read: Yatra IPO: Travel services provider files preliminary papers for initial offer with SEBI

“Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness,” the foundation added. Also Read: Earth Hour: Zomato, HSBC, IndiGo plan ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience, other initiatives

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple CEO Tim CookTamil NaduApple iPhone 13 MiniiPhone 13 mini
Next
Story

Apple iPhone 13 Pro selling with Rs 19,400 discount! Check offer details

Must Watch

PT7M25S

Russia intensifies attack with intention of ending war soon