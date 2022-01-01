Apple Days sale: iPhone 13 gets massive discount at Vijay Sales; Details here

New Delhi: The Apple Days Sale, which is being offered by Vijay Sales, is ideal for people wishing to purchase an iPhone. Anyone seeking a good deal on an iPhone is in luck because the sale includes not only the brand-new iPhone 13, but also older iPhone models at substantial discounts.

Customers who pay using an AMEX credit card will receive a 7.5 percent payback up to Rs 5,000, which is a unique feature worth mentioning. This discount will only work if the total value of your cart is at least Rs 20,000. On purchases, Bank of Baroda and RBL credit cards provide a 5% reward up to Rs 2,000.

Vijay Sales has discounts on the full range, from the entry-level iPhone 13 small to the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here's how it works:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini 128GB costs Rs 66,400 instead of Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini 256GB costs Rs 75,900 instead of Rs 79,900, iPhone 13 mini 512GB costs Rs 99,890 instead of Rs 99,900, iPhone 13 128GB costs Rs 77,100 instead of Rs 79,900, iPhone 13 256GB costs Rs 86,700 instead of Rs 89,900, iPhone 13 512GB costs Rs 1,06,000 instead of Rs 1,09,900, iPhone 13 Pro 256GB at Rs 1,23,400 instead of Rs 1,29,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB at Rs 1,32,900 instead of Rs 1,39,900.

Some iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max storage versions were out of stock, hence they were not included in the above list.

Vijay Sales is also discounting older iPhones. The following is a list of discounted iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 pricing.

