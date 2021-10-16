OnePlus 9RT may cost Rs 40,000 in India: Details here

New Delhi: On October 13, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9RT in China. The smartphone is also expected to arrive in India in the next few weeks, but there's no news on how long we'll have to wait for the OnePlus 9RT.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9RT price in India has been leaked, indicating that it will be identical to that of its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T.

According to Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000 in India. According to the source, the smartphone could be launched at the same price as its predecessor, which was Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM edition and Rs 45,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM variant. Also Read: Another Apple worker fired for leading movement against harassment

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition and CNY 3,799 (about Rs 44,300) for the top spec 12GB RAM variant in China. According to rumours, the smartphone will be released later this month.

A 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate comes standard on the OnePlus 9RT. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 12GB of RAM. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter are included in the OnePlus 9RT's triple rear camera configuration. The OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP Sony IMX741 camera on the front. Also Read: Now Instagram users can schedule IG Live: Here’s how to do it

The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging capabilities. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC are among the connectivity possibilities.

Live TV

#mute