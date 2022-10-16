Apple hikes prices of its most affordable 5G-enabled iPhone in India by Rs 6000

Amid the festive season where multiple discounts have brought down the prices of iPhones across models, Apple has increased the prices of its most affordable smartphone in India. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) is the most affordable iPhone if discounts are not included in the price of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 was launched this year early in March priced at Rs 43,900.

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) was powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The same chipset is available in models of the iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro iPhone 14 series. The smartphone has a 12MO rear camera and 7MP front camera. The smartphone sports a 4.7-inch screen. iPhone SE 3 is IP67 certified and comes in three colour variants - Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED.

According to the Apple website, the price of the iPhone Se 3 has been increased by Rs 6000 to Rs 49,900. Apple has also increased the rates of all other storage variants of the iPhone SE 2022. Now, the iPhone SE 3 128GB costs Rs 54,900 instead of Rs 48,900 and the 256GB variant costs Rs 64,900, up from earlier Rs 58,900.

However, it's not clear why Apple chose to increase the prices of the iPhone SE 3. One possible reason could be the weakening of the Indian rupee against US dollar. Another reason could be that despite the popularity of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, the demand for iPhone SE 3 could be constant, making it one of the preferred iPhone models in India which is 5G-enabled in India. Other iPhone models are yet to get 5G compatibility in India.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 2022 is currently (on October 16) available at Flipkart for Rs 47,990 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 52,990.