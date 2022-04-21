New Delhi: Apple iPhone 12 prices could witness a massive price cut in the coming months, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14. The much-awaited smartphone is expected to launch in the month of September 2022.

According to media reports, Apple is planning to market the iPhone 12 range for one more year. The smartphone is reportedly cheap to manufacture and is selling well at the moment.

So, with the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple could slash the prices of the iPhone 12 range to make it more affordable for customers. Currently, Apple is retailing the Apple iPhone 12 at $699. However, if rumours are to be true, the smartphone’s price could drop by $100, and it could retail at just $599 in the US. It would indeed be a pretty good deal, considering the specs and features of the device.

As far as the India pricing is concerned, Apple iPhone 12 was available at about Rs 52,000 on Flipkart for a few days on sale. Right now, the 64GB variant is available at around Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 on all major e-commerce platforms.

With a price cut, Apple iPhone 12 could retail at under Rs 50,000 without any card or exchange offers. However, if you do wish to include card and exchange offers, you will be able to buy the device at really affordable rates. Also Read: You won’t be able to use call recording apps on Android phones, here’s why

Apple iPhone 12 Specs

Apple iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The smartphone packs a dual 12MP camera setup — one wide and one ultra-wide. On the front, it also has a 12 MP camera coupled with a 3D sensor. iPhone 12 smartphone comes with a 6.06 inches super retina XDR display. Also, the device has a Face ID for secure authentication. Also Read: SBI customers, ALERT: Bank urges customers not to pick calls from THESE numbers

