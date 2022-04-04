Apple iPhone 13 selling at as low as Rs 53,900: Here’s how to avail this special offer

New Delhi: Despite being launched in India last year, Apple iPhone 13 is still seen to be in highest demand among potential consumers. According to the official listing, iPhone 13 prices in India start at Rs 79,900, however various online retailers have special bargains and sales that reduce the effective price significantly lower.

This week, you can get the iPhone 13 for as little as Rs 53,900 on Flipkart as part of a special sale that runs till April 3. Here’s what you know about the details of the deal:

The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 74,900 on Flipkart. You can get the iPhone 13 in red, blue, or green for this price, and if you use an HDFC credit card to buy it, you'll get a Rs 5,000 immediate discount. Buyers can also take advantage of the instant discount by using HDFC debit or credit cards and paying for the iPhone 13 model over time with easy EMIs.

Most people are now looking for better iPhone 13 bargains, and the special exchange offer is another option for getting this iPhone model at a lesser price. The Apple iPhone 13 is available for Rs 53,900 with an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,000 and a special discount of Rs 3,000.

To see if the exchange offer is available in your area, simply enter your area PIN code. Then select the smartphone with which you wish to exchange the new iPhone 13 128GB model and compare prices for both phones.

These trade-in bargains are condition-dependent and include additional accessories to help you get a better value on the new iPhone 13.

