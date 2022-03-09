Apple iPhone 13 lineup to come with gorgeous new Green finishes --All you want to know

New Delhi: Apple has announced two all-new beautiful colours for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green.

The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs. "The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, created using multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface, is perfectly complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass," said the company.

Both models feature the most advanced display ever on iPhone — Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

"The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature an elegant colour-matched aluminium frame and precision-milled back glass, vibrant Super Retina XDR display, and are available in 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes.1 The entire lineup is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass — and maintains an industry-leading IP68 rating for water and dust resistance," Apple said.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic chip and offer the most advanced pro and dual-camera systems. iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver, and will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at Rs 119900 and Rs 129900) respectively. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED,6 starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at Rs 79900 and Rs 69900 respectively.