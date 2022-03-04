Apple iPhone 13 selling under RS 60,000! Here’s how to buy smartphone at discounted price

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy Apple iPhone 13 smartphone, then this could be the right time. In a deal on e-commerce platform Amazon, iPhone 13 can be bought for about Rs 59,100, but only if you the exchange offer, provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions.

The newly launched Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently selling at a retail price of Rs 74,900 on Amazon, 6 per cent down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. However, you can use an exchange offer to buy get a massive discount on iPhone 13 purchase.

Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,8000 on the purchase of an iPhone 13 smartphone. The discount price depends on the smartphone model you are trading in.

Moreover, customers purchasing Apple iPhone 13 with Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card can get an additional discount in the form of cashback. Customers can get 5% cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 13 via Amazon's ICICI Bank credit card on the e-commerce platform.

Customers can also avail themselves of the exchange discount and cashback offers on the purchase of other Apple 13 variants on Amazon.

The latest-generation iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and comes pre-installed with iOS 15. Also Read: Eveready Batteries' Chairman, MD resign post open offer from Burman group

At the back, iPhone 13 packs a dual-camera system that includes two 12-megapixel cameras. The camera setup can record videos in 4K resolution. In the front, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel camera that can also shoot 4K video with clever HDR for better contrast. The smartphone also offers support for 5G connection, MagSafe wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Also Read: iPhone 13 Price Cut: Amazon selling smartphone at Rs 11,000 discount, right time to buy?

