iPhone 13 Price Cut: Amazon selling smartphone at Rs 11,000 discount, right time to buy?

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 13, this could be your chance, as the latest flagship smartphone is selling at a big discount on Amazon. Coupling the discount with offers will further cut down the price of the iPhone 13.

Currently, iPhone 13 on Amazon is selling at a retail price of Rs 74,900, down from its maximum retail price of Rs 79,900. However, customers can club other offers to get a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on the smartphone.

For starters, buyers can use ICICI, Kotak and SBI credit and debit cards to get a Rs 6000 discount in the form of cashback on the purchase of iPhone 13. With the Rs 6000 cashback, customers will be able to purchase the 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13 smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 68,900.

Customers can also use the card discounts to purchase the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 78,900. On the other hand, the 512GB variant of the smartphone can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 98,900.

According to Amazon, customers will receive the Rs 6000 credited to their credit cards or to their bank accounts within 90 days of purchase of iPhone 13.

Moreover, customers can use the exchange offer to get an additional discount on smartphone purchase. The exchange offer on Amazon works with all models, including the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants in all colours.

Customers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,350 on trading their old smartphones in decent condition. The exchange discount depends on the smartphone model. Also Read: SBI customers alert! Here's what to do if you have accidentally revealed password or PIN

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is also selling at a discount of Rs 5000 at Rs 74,900. Customers can use Axis Flipkart Bank credit cards to get 5% cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 13 from the Walmart-owned e-commerce company. Also Read: Gold Price Today, Feb 24: Russia-Ukraine war boosts gold price to Rs 52,500; highest in 2022

Live TV

#mute