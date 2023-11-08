Apple iPhone 14 Gets Massive Price Cut! Now Available At Under Rs 40,000 On Flipkart

New Delhi: As the auspicious occasion of Diwali approaches, the opportunity to own premium smartphones at reasonable prices has arrived too. Online retailers in India are offering heavy discounts on smartphones making them affordable. Apple iPhone 14 is one of them that can be bought at an unbelievably discounted price on Flipkart.

If you are an Apple enthusiast, this may be the right time to get the Apple iPhone 14 in your hand. Here we are decoding the offer provided by Flipkart. (Also Read: iQOO 12 And iQOO 12 Pro Launched In China: Check Price, Specs, And More)

Original Price Of Apple iPhone 14

The original price of the Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 69,900. (Also Read: Are You Under 40? You Have A Chance To Earn Rs 26 Lakh; Read Details)

Apple iPhone 14: Current Price On Flipkart

Currently, the price of the iPhone is slashed by 17 percent on Flipkart. This price cut takes down the cost of Apple iPhone to Rs 57,999.

Apple iPhone 14: Bank Offers On Flipkart

If you are looking to save more, Flipkart comes with additional offers making the deal intriguing. Making a payment with an SBI credit card can sweeten your deal.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions if your orders exceed Rs 5,000. This discount offers a maximum saving of Rs 1,000.

Apple iPhone 14: Exchange Offers

Furthermore, the exchange offer offered by Flipkart allows individuals to trade in their old smartphones, potentially earning them a substantial discount of up to Rs 42,000.

This enticing exchange offer serves as a valuable means to drive down the cost of the iPhone 14, bringing the final price to less than Rs 40,000.