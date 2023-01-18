topStoriesenglish
APPLE IPHONE 14 PRO MAX VS SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 ULTRA 5G

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Check price, features, specifications comparison

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Both the smartphones have peculiar features that set them apart from one another. It depends on the choice of the buyer which phone out of the two suits them more.

Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Given that many of us in India spend a significant portion of our money on purchasing a smartphone, getting one is still a huge deal. Since there are typically no second chances, we must get it right the first time. Choosing a phone can be difficult because there are so many different brands and models available in every price range. But here we bring to you 2 of the most popular phone brands not only in India but worldwide Apple and Samsung. 

Apple and Samsung have dominated most of the high-end market in smartphones. Both brands have built trust over the years. They may be pricey, but you get what you pay for. So if you are looking for a premium smartphone we’ve picked 2 of the best. smartphones in the high-end range. Here you can check and compare both devices and decide for yourself which one is better for you.

RAM is better in Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Compared to Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a resolution of 2796 x 1290, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has a superior resolution of 3088 x 1440. The quantity of internal memory is the same for both.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Features Comparison

Name
 

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G
 

Price
 

Rs. 132,999 Rs. 1,14,990 (Upcoming)

Display
 

6.7 in
 

6.8 in
 

Camera
 

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple
 

200 MP Quad
 

Internal Memory
 

128 GB
 

128 GB
 

Battery
 

4323 mAh
 

5000 mAh


 

RAM
 

6 GB
 

8 GB

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Display Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G sports a screen 6.8 inches display compared to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has an AMOLED screen type, but Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an OLED screen type. Apple's phone only boasts 460 PPI display density, compared to Samsung's 501 PPI. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has a 20:9 aspect ratio, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 19.5:9 ratio.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: RAM Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has 8 GB RAM which better for playing games against Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6 GB RAM. Both have same Internal Memory of 128 GB.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G's 200 MP Quad Rear Camera outperforms Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple Rear Camera in terms of resolution. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G will be better choice if you're looking for a better camera phone as it has better 40 MP Front Camera in comparison to Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's 12 MP Front Camera.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g: Technical Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has version 13 Android Operating System. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has version v16 iOS Operating System. 

