Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to come with exclusive features: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: After receiving positive feedback on the iPhone 14 Pro models, US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly considering adding exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is anticipated to go on sale in 2023.

The huge demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, may lead the tech giant to decide to further differentiate its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, according to a report from IANS. Kuo posted on the microblogging website Twitter that "iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for around 60% of the total order increase of Pro models, improving iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22."

"I think this result will encourage Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro to raise 15 Pro Max shipments and enhance the iPhone product mix," he added. Kuo recently said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the most popular model, accounting for 30 to 35 per cent of the new product line, the report added.

According to a new source, Apple may switch the Pro Max name to "Ultra" for the top-tier iPhone 15 series next year. In 2019, the iPhone 11 series marked the debut of the "Pro Max" label.

Kuo had additionally stated that "Ultra" will only use a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Additionally, the Ultra will have a battery life improvement that lasts three to four hours longer.