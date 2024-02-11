Apple iPhone 16 To Come With THESE Features? Check What Leaks Say

New Delhi: Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of Apple's iPhone 16 later this year, and with speculation and leaks abound, anticipation is at an all-time high. While nothing is confirmed until Apple's official announcement, reports circulating offer a glimpse into what could be in store for Apple's flagship devices.

Apple iPhone 16: Expected Screen Feature

One of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max is their rumored larger displays. If reports are to be believed, these models could boast screen sizes of 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively, setting new standards for iPhone screen real estate. (Also Read: Latest SBI FD Rates 2024: How Much Return Will You Get From Fixed Deposit? Check Here)

Apple iPhone 16: Expected Design Shift

A significant design departure is expected with the iPhone 16 series, particularly in the base models. Rumors suggest that Apple might introduce a vertical camera layout, a departure from the diagonal arrangement seen in the iPhone 15. This change could pave the way for innovative features like Spatial Video recording. (Also Read: Tech Layoffs Surges By 136% In 2024; Is AI To Blame? Check What Study Claims)

Apple iPhone 16: Expected Battery Boosts

Battery enhancements are also on the cards for the iPhone 16 series, with promises of extended battery life, especially for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max.

However, speculation hints at a possible reduction in battery size for the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple iPhone 16: Expected AI Integration With iOS 18

The integration of generative AI capabilities into iOS 18 is anticipated to bring about enhanced features across Apple devices. With the iPhone 16 series expected to lead the charge, users can look forward to upgraded Siri experiences and AI-assisted content creation tools.