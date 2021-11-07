Apple iPhone logo with secret button? THIS can open anything, details here

New Delhi: Apple introduced a feature called Back Tap, which can be useful in a variety of situations. The Cupertino tech giant has categorised the feature as accessibility, which allows you to perform specific operations on your phone by simply tapping the backside, such as activating the camera, taking a screenshot, or creating a Siri shortcut.

The feature essentially transforms the Apple logo on the iPhone's back into a hidden button. The feature is, however, disabled by default. The Back Tap was released with iOS 14 and is compatible with iPhones 8 and up. It detects whether you have tapped the back of your device using the accelerometer. If you want to use your iPhone's secret button to activate functionality, here's how to do it.

Here’s how to take screenshots:

Step 1: To begin, go to 'Settings' by tapping on the gear symbol on the home screen.

Step 2: Look for 'Accessibility' under 'Settings.'

Step 3: Next, select ‘Touch.'

Step 4: Scroll to the bottom of the page until you see the 'Back Tap' option.

Step 5: You can assign different actions to two taps (double tap) or three taps (triple tap) under the ‘Back Tap' options (Triple tap).

Step 6: Choose which of the basic options you wish to utilise as shortcuts, and they'll activate when you double or triple press the Apple logo.

Step 7: Simply quit Settings once it's been configured.

Accessibility Shortcut, App Switcher, Control Centre, Home, Lock Screen, Mute, Notification Centre, Reachability, Screenshot, Shake, Siri Spotlight, Volume Down, Volume Up, Assistive Touch, Classic Invert, Magnifier, Smart Invert, Speak Screen, Voice Over, Zoom, Scroll Down, and Scroll Up are the standard options available under the Back Tap feature.

At the bottom of the list of possibilities, you'll find Siri and a slew of other shortcuts, like Shazam, GIF creation, QR code scanning, and more. Depending on your desire, you can choose from the regular options or one of the shortcuts from the bottom list.

