Apple iPhone SE 2022 selling for Rs 28,300, check offer details

New Delhi: If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone, you can consider buying the latest Apple iPhone SE 2022. The newly launched smartphone, which is launched at a retail price of Rs 43,900, can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 28,300 on the e-commerce site Amazon.

Customers can get an impressive discount on the purchase of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 by trading in their old smartphones. Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,600 discount on buying Apple iPhone SE 2022 with the exchange offer.

The discount depends on the model and the year of purchase of the smartphone that you will be swiping. With the exchange discount, you can buy Apple iPhone SE at Rs 30,300.

But that’s not all. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 via an SBI credit card. Including the card discount, the smartphone’s price comes down to Rs 28,300 for the 64 GB variant. Apple iPhone SE 3 is also available in two other variants - 128GB and 256 GB.

The pre-orders of the latest iPhone device has already begun. Apple iPhone SE 2022 will go into sale starting March 18, and customers placing pre-orders of the smartphones will start receiving them starting March 19.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with 5G and packs a 4.7-inch display. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, the same processor powering the Apple iPhone 13 lineup. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Salary of select govt employees increased by up to Rs 8000, check if you are eligible

Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with IP67 rating protection for water and dust damages. The device also comes with fingerprint protection and misses out on the Face ID protection feature. In the front, the smartphone packs a 7MP camera while in the back, the device has a 12MP rear camera. Also Read: YouTube to add transcription feature to Android app

