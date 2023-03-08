Apple Launches New Yellow Colour For iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus: Check Price, Availability In India, Other Details

New Delhi: The most recent iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been released by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple in a new yellow colour, expanding the available options for this spring. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India will commence on Friday, with the devices becoming available on March 14.

Price of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Colour Variant

The yellow 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. (Also Read: Do You Also Own These Gold Items? You Can't Sale Them After This Date- Check Details)

Availability of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Colour Variant

This Friday, March 10, at 5 a.m. PST (6:30 p.m. IST), customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., and more than 60 other nations and regions will be able to pre-order the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. (Also Read: THIS YouTuber Smashes Lamborghini Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Because Of...: Watch Viral Video)

Moreover, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus possibilities include midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED. The iPhone 14 weighs 172 grammes and has 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80mm dimensions.

Both devices come equipped with a dual camera setup for gorgeous pictures and movies, the potent A15 Bionic chip, and cutting-edge safety features including Emergency SOS via satellite and Collision Detection.

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are an exciting addition to the range, according to Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of worldwide product marketing. "People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do," he added.

The iPhone 14 is a fantastic choice for anyone shopping for a new iPhone, according to Borchers. "The exceptional battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, ground-breaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer," he continued.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a tough Ceramic Shield front shell, an upgraded internal architecture for better long-term performance and simpler repairs, and outstanding battery life, with the iPhone 14 Plus providing the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

