Apple Opens Office Spanning 15 Floors In Bengaluru: Check Other Specifications

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air in India, Apple, the world's most valuable corporation, is also expanding its presence in the country. The tech giant is all set to strengthen its foothold in India by inaugurating a new 15-floor office in Minsk Square, Bengaluru. The iPhone maker expressed excitement about this expansion.

Apple Bengaluru Office: Location

The company emphasizes the dynamic and innovative atmosphere Bengaluru provides. The prime location of the new office in Minsk Square places it close to significant landmarks like Vidhana Soudha (housing the Karnataka state legislature), the High Court, Chinnnaswamy Cricket Stadium, and Cubbon Park.

Apple deliberately chose this location near the Cubbon Park metro station for enhanced accessibility to its employees.

Apple Bengaluru Office: Details

Designed to accommodate up to 1,200 employees, the 15-floor office boasts dedicated lab spaces, collaborative areas, wellness zones, and Caffe Macs. The Caffe Macs is a food and beverage service for Apple employees.

Apple Bengaluru Office: Design

Utilizing locally sourced materials such as stone, wood, and fabric in walls and flooring, the interior incorporates a touch of Bengaluru's essence. The office also incorporates numerous local plants, contributing to a green and eco-friendly ambiance.

Apple Bengaluru Office: Renewable Energy

Apple emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, stating that the new office operates on 100 percent renewable energy and aspires to achieve a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum rating, the highest level of LEED certification for green buildings.

Apple has maintained carbon neutrality for its corporate operations since 2020 and powered all its facilities with 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.