Apple Releases iOS 17.4 Beta 2 Update For Developers; iPhone Users May Get These Features Soon

New Delhi: The tech giant Apple has released the beta 2 update for its upcoming iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4, and tvOS 17.4 to developers for testing purposes. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company has also seeded the first-ever visionOS 1.1 beta update to developers for the first time.

Meanwhile, the widespread release of the stable update is expected in March for all users. The purpose of the iOS 17.4 upgrade is aimed at helping Apple's compliance with the Digital Markets Act across 27 European Union nations.

Features of iOS 17.4 beta 2 Update

-Apple is set to introduce Notarization for iOS apps. It will aim to prevent malware, fraud, scams, and harmful content. The new feature is a Baseline review for all apps.

-This feature allows developers will also be able to ask Apple for additional hardware and software features.

-With this feature, developers in the EU will have access to NFC services for their banking and wallet app. It will help in facilitating contactless payments without relying on Wallet or Apple Pay. (Also Read: Meta To Label AI-Generated Images Across Social Media Platforms; Details Here)

-This feature allows developers to select a default browser when opening Safari, giving users more control over their browsing experience.

-With iOS 17.4, users can use alternative app stores on iPhones, providing choices beyond the traditional App Store. App developers can now offer in-app purchases through alternative payment methods. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Specs, Camera And More)

Along with these features, iOS 17.4 adds new emoji characters, transcripts for podcasts in the Podcasts app, Stopwatch Live Activities, support for using SharePlay with the HomePod and more. It is noted that the beta updates are intended for testing purposes and may come with bugs and glitches that could impact iPhone performance.