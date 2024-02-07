trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718609
NewsTechnology
META. INSTAGRAM

Meta To Label AI-Generated Images Across Social Media Platforms; Details Here

Meta says it can only start labelling these images as 'AI-generated' once companies such as Google, OpenAI and others start adding metadata to images generated using their AI generator tools.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meta To Label AI-Generated Images Across Social Media Platforms; Details Here Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Meta on Tuesday revealed plans to implement labelling for AI-generated images across its entire social media platforms which includes Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, in the upcoming months. 

While Meta currently utilizes 'Imagined with AI' tags for images generated via its own Meta AI feature. Now, the company aims to extend this labelling practice to AI-generated images from other tech giants in the industry, including Google and OpenAI.

In a blog post, Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg wrote “As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies… So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI. We do that by applying “Imagined with AI" labels to photorealistic images created using our Meta AI feature." (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Specs, Camera And More)

Adding further, Clegg asserted “That’s why we’ve been working with industry partners to align on common technical standards that signal when a piece of content has been created using AI. Being able to detect these signals will make it possible for us to label AI-generated images that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads."  

Moreover, Meta is working with other leading tech giants to establish common standards for identifying AI-generated content using forums like Partnership on AI. (Also Read: Company Loses Rs 200 Crore In Deepfake Scam Via Fake 'CFO' Video Call)

However, the Meta indicates that it can only start labelling these images as 'AI-generated' once companies such as Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock start adding metadata to images generated using their AI generator tools. (With Inputs From Reuters)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?