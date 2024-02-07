Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Specs, Camera And More

New Delhi: Xiaomi has announced the launch date of its much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 series globally, later this month. In a recent post on X (earlier Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker revealed that the upcoming flagship series is scheduled to launch on February 25, 2024. However, the company has not announced anything specific about the India launch date at the moment.

The company has announced this date just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is scheduled to take place between February 26 and February 29. The Xiaomi 14 series, which has already launched in China in November 2023, includes two models: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. It is suggested that the company could also come up with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra this time.

Something grand is coming on February 25th, 2024!



Join our #LensToLegend journey with the #Xiaomi14Series. pic.twitter.com/18FhTUA8jQ February 6, 2024

Expected Specifications for Xiaomi 14 Series

Xiaomi 14 Series Display

The Xiaomi 14 series boasts a stunning 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, capable of achieving a refresh rate of 120Hz and reaching peak brightness levels of 3000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Series Processor And OS

Powering this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. It comes pre-installed with HyperOS, offering a tailored user experience.

Xiaomi 14 Series Battery

Equipped with a robust 4,610 mAh battery, the device supports fast charging with 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W wireless reverse charging capabilities.

Xiaomi 14 Series Camera

On the imaging front, users can expect exceptional quality from the Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilization, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 14 Series Price

The Xiaomi 14 series is priced competitively, ranging from approximately Rs 45,800 to Rs 73,900, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking high performance and value.