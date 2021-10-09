Apple Series 6 Watch discontinued from official lineup after Series 7 launch

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has now finally removed the Series 6 Apple watch from its official lineup nearly a month after the launch of its Series 7 smartwatch. On the official website, one can only see the Series 7 and SE smartwatches.

Apple Series 7 smartwatch was announced at the launch event of the iPhone 13 series. According to a report by The Verge, customers planning to buy a brand new Apple Watch will now only have three options.

These three options include the Series 7, which starts at USD 399; the still-very-good SE, which was introduced last year and starts at USD 279; and the years-old Series 3, which starts at USD 199.

An ANI report, however, pointed out there are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money.

For instance, customers can visit Apple’s refurbished store has three different Series 6 models for sale right now, for example, and Amazon is currently offering many refurbished Series 6 watches at a lower price. Also Read: Aadhar Card: All you need to know about e-Aadhaar

Meanwhile, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone SE 3 with similar looks to the newly launched iPhone 13 series. However, the upcoming smartphone will offer 5G support and will be powered by the latest A15 Bionic chipset, unlike the iPhone SE 2 which is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. Also Read: Apple could launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, A15 Bionic chipset, check other features