Apple iPhone SE 3

Apple could launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, A15 Bionic chipset, check other features

Apple iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch with a similar look to iPhone SE 2. 

Apple could launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, A15 Bionic chipset, check other features
Representational Image

New Delhi: Apple could soon launch iPhone SE 3, which is going to be the successor to the iPhone SE 2 currently selling in the markets. The tech giant is expected to roll out the new smartphone with features similar to the newly launched iPhone 13 series. 

For starters, the iPhone SE 3smartphone is likely to be launched with 5G support. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to have powerful internals, according to a Japanese tipster Macotakara. 

The device is also expected to be powered by the latest A15 Bionic chipset which is present only in the iPhone 13 range. In comparison, the iPhone SE 2 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset.  

However, the tech giant is expected to launch iPhone SE 3 with similar looks to iPhone SE 2, meaning that the smartphone will sport a small 4.7-inch display and a single camera at the back. 

Just like its predecessor, iPhone SE 3 display is also expected to sport thick bezels around the corner, along with a thick bottom and top - both of which are things of the past in the smartphone world. 

iPhone SE smartphones come under the most affordable range of smartphones sold by Apple. According to a recent leak, the company is planning to launch the iPhone SE 3 in a wide range of colour schemes including orange, green and blue. 

The leaks also suggest that the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem. Other rumoured features of the iPhone SE 3 includes the support for eSIM along with physical SIM. 

