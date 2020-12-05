हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 11

Apple starts free replacement program for iPhone 11; details inside

Smartphone giant Apple has said that it will replace the display on devices that have a glitchy touch screen for free, owing to an issue with the display module of iPhone 11.

Apple starts free replacement program for iPhone 11; details inside

In some good news for iPhone 11 owners, Apple has said that it will replace the display on devices that have a glitchy touch screen for free, owing to an issue with the display module.

The iPhone 11 models affected by the issue were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module," the company said in an update on Friday (December 4).

"If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this programme. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will provide service, free of charge," the tech giant said.

You can check if your iPhone 11 is eligible for the programme by putting its serial number on Apple's website for the replacement programme.

"If you believe your iPhone 11 was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple for a refund".

The programme covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

"If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," Apple said.

The replacement programme is exclusive to the regular iPhone 11 model and does not apply to the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 11
Next
Story

Watch Netflix for free: StreamFest 2020 begins in India; here's how to access it
  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT48S

Farmers Protest : Agriculture Minister Tomar expressed hope before meeting