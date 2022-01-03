Apple to launch THESE products in 2022

New Delhi: This year, Apple is expected to release a variety of new products, including a Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini model. According to a fresh source, the Cupertino corporation will also release a revised MacBook Air and an entry-level MacBook Pro. A new iPad Pro model with wireless charging is expected to be released, as well as a new external monitor. In the first half of 2022, customers may witness a 5G-capable iPhone SE successor, followed by the company's iPhone 14 smartphones later this year. Later this year, Apple is expected to release three new Apple Watch models as well as its first virtual reality headset.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company is working on a smaller Mac Pro with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, as well as a new iMac Pro with a huge screen and a new Mac mini model. According to Gurman, the MacBook Pro will get a new entry-level model, while the MacBook Air will get the "largest overhaul in the product's history." Apple is also rumoured to be working on a new iPad Pro model with wireless charging capabilities.

Customers can expect a successor to the company's iPhone SE (2020) with a 5G connection in the first half of 2020, followed by the company's iPhone 14 series later this year. This year's iPhone 14 series, according to Gurman, may include a hole-punch display. Apple is rumoured to be working on three Apple Watch models: an Apple Watch SE, a Series 8 Apple Watch, and a rugged Apple Watch.

The company's first VR headgear (codenamed N301) could also debut this year, following a two-year delay, according to the newsletter. The company's initial push into the wearable VR headset market is expected to include some augmented reality features. The headset is projected to operate on rOS, also known as Oak, and will debut at WWDC 2022 later this year. Apple debuted iOS 15 and macOS 12 at WWDC 2021, and Gurman claims that the company is working on iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney) and macOS 13 (codenamed Rome), which will be released later this year.

